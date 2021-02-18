The Russian language version of the Mortal Kombat movie trailer has leaked online.

The video, below, is the trailer due to be officially released later today by Warner Bros. I suspect it’s not long for this world.

Red band trailer in russian desde r / MortalKombat

The video shows off a raft of popular Mortal Kombat characters, including Lui Kang, Sub Zero, Scorpion and Sonja Blade ripping each other to shreds. We see glimpses of the likes of Shang Tsung, Goro, Mileena and even Noob Saibot.

The trailer is pretty violent, which suggests the movie will be in keeping with the famously gory video game series. There are even a few nods to famous fatalities, such as Lui Kang’s fire dragon transformation and Kano’s heart ender. And yes, Scorpion says “get over here!”.

It looks … good? Mortal Kombat is due to air on HBO Max on 16th April. UK availability has yet to be announced.