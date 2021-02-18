This 2021 is full of surprises for movie lovers, since a cinematic reboot of Mortal Kombat will arrive, the well-known fighting video game franchise that in recent years has gained considerable popularity from the public.

To keep fans with expectations, Warner Bros shared last Thursday, February 18, the official trailer for the film. The video posted on YouTube shows unpublished scenes with Young (Lewis Tan) and other members of the saga.

Mortal Kombat – trailer

Also, you can see how this character is introduced into the Mortal Kombat universe because of Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee). In addition, something that has surprised is how Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim) uses his powers to freeze and tear off the arms of Jax Briggs (Mehcad Brooks).

The long-awaited film will be directed by Simon McQuoid, who will seek to give a reboot to the known history of the first video game. It should be noted that the recent installment will incorporate a new warrior created especially for this adaptation and will have mixed martial arts as a skill.

What will Mortal Kombat be about?

In Mortal kombat, the MMA fighter, Cole YoungHe’s used to getting beat up for money. He is unaware of his heritage, or why Outworld Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his greatest warrior, Sub-Zero, a cryomancer from another world, to hunt him down.

Fearing for the safety of his family, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade on the recommendation of Jax, a special forces commander who bears the same strange brand of dragon that the protagonist was born with. Soon, the character finds himself in the temple of Lord Raiden, an ancient god and the protector of Earthrealm who grants sanctuary to those who wear the symbol.

Because of this, Cole trains with the experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and the rebel mercenary Kano to face off against Earth’s greatest champions against Outworld’s enemies in a high-stakes battle for the universe.