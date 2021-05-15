E.t must have been in 1995. A birthday on the evening of which six half-strong twelve-year-olds sat in front of the television, spellbound and exhausted, and watched highly agile men and women in colorful costumes throw their fists, feet, fireballs and borderline slogans around their ears to mediocre techno music. It was given – today one is almost a little ashamed – the terribly beautiful film adaptation of the terribly beautiful beat-em-up video game “Mortal Kombat” with Christopher Lambert as god of thunder and protector of humanity, Lord Raiden.

After the sighting, it went to the door: what had been seen had to be tried out, but not in the form of violent conflict resolution. Instead, getting up from the supine position without the help of your arms, simply by swinging your bent legs and tensing your abdominal muscles, which were not completely degenerated at the time. Just like the martial artist and wrestling doctor François Petit in his role as “Sub Zero” in the fight against the Shaolin monk Liu Kang (Robin Shou) in the film. Still, it must have looked like a group of upside-down beetles in oversized pants.

And while the film, its sequels and luckily the series adaptation “Mortal Kombat: Conquest” (1998 to 1999) fell into oblivion again, The game series continued to do well, although, or precisely because, in matters of exposed brutality, she was looking for her equal. There are now eleven parts, of which the first, developed at the time by the American studio Midway Games, was supposed to be banned in America and was indexed by the federal inspection agency in Germany. That made the game, in which, in contrast to genre colleagues like the “Street Fighter” or “Tekken” series, grotesque blood and killing animations (“Fatalities”) were used, all the more sought-after. There was always some big brother who got the game from God knows where.



Likes to deal roughly: Josh Lawson as Kano

Since the sequel “Mortal Kombat 2 – Annihilation” disappointed fans, critics and box office alike in 1997 in a kind of self-fulfilling prophecy, there is the idea of ​​a third installment to restore the fame and glory of this whipping joint franchise. Australian Simon McQuoid was chosen to try the highly polished re-issue of Mortal Kombat, which premiered in cinemas and on HBO-Max simultaneously in America on May 2nd.

McQuoid lands a few hits, but does not get away without a black eye. The plot can be summed up in one sentence: The human champions have to win the interdimensional fistfighting tournament called “Mortal Kombat” against the fighters of “Outworld”, because its leader, the soul-devouring magician Shang Tsung (Chin Han), is otherwise in the right will conquer the earth world. He is opposed by the said god of thunder, Lord Raiden (Japan’s all-purpose weapon Tadanobu Asano), who is not allowed to intervene himself, but can ensure that his sheep are ready when their hour comes. The sheep are in the first part of this new series: Cole Young (Lewis Tan), descendant of the legendary Shirai Ryu clan leader Hanzo Hasashi (called Scorpion, Hiroyuki Sanada), ex-elite soldier Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), you Supervisors Major Jackson “Jax” Briggs (Mehcad Brooks) and Liu Kang (Ludi Lin).