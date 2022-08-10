Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind is the new film inspired by the popular fighting game series that the public has loved so much over the years and that they continue to love so much. This film, directed by director Rick Morales, will hit US theaters on October 8 this year.

It is the third film in the Mortal Kombat Legends series. The first two were released, respectively, in 2020 and 2021. Therefore, the tradition of wanting to publish a film a year continues. In short, we can’t wait to find out what we will see in this new film.

Let’s move on, therefore, to talk about the trailer. The protagonist of the short launch video is Kenshi, the blind swordsman who possesses very great telekinetic and psychokinetic abilities. Besides him, there is Sub-Zero who appears as a kind of mentor to our skilled swordsman. The narrative plot, therefore, is extremely similar to the other two films in the series.

Sub-Zero, however, is one of the most iconic characters in this fighting game series, whose clothes were dressed by different characters. The current Sub-Zero is Kuai Liang, but in the past his alter ego has been Bi-Han, who now plays Noob Sailboot. In short, the conditions for having a level film are all there, we just have to wait for the release which, as mentioned, is scheduled for 8 October.