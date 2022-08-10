The franchise of Mortal Kombat always looking for ways to expand, this through alternative works such as comic strips, crossovers with other brands as happened with DC and more recently with movies. But it seems that the end of the adventures of the characters has no end, since the first trailer for their next work in 2D animation has been revealed.

In the video of snowblind we can see the main characters of this installment, demonstrating their martial arts as it could not be otherwise with respect to the acclaimed fighting franchise. Everything culminates with the appearance of the mythical sub zerowho apparently will have a very important role, although he is not the protagonist of the story.

Here you can see it:

This is the synopsis of the movies:

The story of Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind puts us at the feet of Kenshi, who has lost his self-confidence after losing his vision due to an attack by Kano and his clan. In this way, Kenshi is forced to train his techniques with the help of Kuai Liang, who considers him the only fighter powerful enough to disrupt Kano’s plans.

The premiere of this film would be the next October 8th in digital and physical via blu ray.

Via: Warner Bros. Animation