Warner Bros. Animation released the first official trailer of Mortal Kombat Legends Snow Blindthe animated series dedicated to the WB fighting game saga.

The trailer shows Kenshi looking ready to clash with Kano, one of the saga’s best-known antagonists. Mortal Kombat Legends Snow Blind footage was also shared via Twitter, where Warner Bros. wrote that “The storm is coming”.

Mortal Kombat Legends Snow Blind is the third animated product dedicated to the videogame saga and is the sequel to Scorpion’s Revenge and Battle of the Realms. The new series offers a new point of view on an iconic fighter: Kenshi will clash with Kano, who has attacked the village of the protagonist. Kenshi, however, goes blind and will be trained by Sub-Zero, who will prepare him for the long road ahead of him.

Mortal Kombat Legends Snow Blind will include others as well characters known, as Kabal, Kira, Kobra and Erron Black. In the trailer we also see Shang Tsung and Tremor.

Staying on the subject, we also know that a sequel to the 2021 film is in the works. Instead, there’s no game announcement scheduled for the Evo 2022.