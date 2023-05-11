As we mentioned a few days ago, through that small teaser trailer that could be seen at the end of the thank you video for the 30th anniversary of the brand, the reboot of the saga seems to have been confirmed by a recent leak of Billbil-kun: Mortal Kombat 1 will be the expected title for the game, expected on PC, PS5, Switch and Xbox Series X|S.

If we connect the dots by adding the video that showed grains of sand present in an hourglass, destroying themselves as if to underline the passing of time, and the name with the one behind it, it goes without saying that the reboot seems to be a certain thing. There will be different versions, will not miss the Standardthen passing through the premium edition and finally one Kollector’s of the latter we currently only know the price which seems to settle at $249.99.

EXCLUSIVE

🚨UPCOMING RELEASE🚨 Next Mortal Kombat game from NetherRealm Studios / WB Games will be called: 🔥 Mortal Kombat 1 🔥 🎮PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch

💲Standard: $69.99 (PS5, XB) / $59.99 (SW)

💲Premium: $109.99

💲Kollector’s: $249.99 (PS5, XB) pic.twitter.com/c5BCDg1Lec — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) May 11, 2023

It remains to be understood how the three versions currently foreseen will differ, for example let’s point out how in the version Kollector’s previous Mortal Kombat 11 featured a reproduction of the Scorpion mask one of the most iconic characters in the series, without a doubt, anything could be here since we don’t know who will be called an icon in this new narrative universe of the Nether Realms. It also remains unknown if the versions will all come out together or if there will be delays for consoles such as the Nintendo Switch and PC.