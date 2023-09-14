With its upcoming return to video game form, Mortal Kombat returns to provide inspiration for cosplayers, in particular with its attractive female characters as we see in this one Kitana cosplay from disharmonious.

A now historical element in the game’s roster since the dawn of the series, more precisely from Mortal Kombat II, Kitana is a thousand-year-old character, who is around 10,000 years old but still considered young within the realm of Edenia from which she comes and of which she is princess.

Even within the lore, Kitana has made an important evolution, going from Shao Kahn’s faithful stepdaughter to his enemy, thus freeing herself and the kingdom of Edenia from the tyrant’s grip.