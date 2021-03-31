Mortal Kombat, the violent fighting video game, will have a new adaptation that promises to be faithful to the original work. The film will feature iconic characters who will compete in a tournament that will determine the fate of Earth, so fans couldn’t be more excited for its release.

Originally, the film had its release date scheduled for April 16, both in theaters and HBO Max. However, the owning television network announced the rescheduling for the 23rd of the same month, through a press release.

What most caught the attention of the fans was that HBO did not give any explanation about the postponement of the launch. Despite this, it is not a greater delay than that of other productions victims of the health crisis caused by the pandemic.

The new poster shows the cast that will be part of Mortal Kombat. Photo: Warner Bros

Mortal Kombat – official synopsis

A resigned MMA fighter, Cole Young, is unaware why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his warrior Sub-Zero to pursue him. Fearing for the safety of his family, Cole is supported by Jax, a special forces commander, and finds shelter in the temple of Lord Raiden, an ancient god and protector of Earthrealm.

Here, Cole trains with seasoned warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and the rebel mercenary Kano to face the enemies of Outworld alongside Earth’s greatest champions in a high-stakes battle for the universe.

Mortal Kombat is directed by Simon McQuoid and written by Greg Russo. The cast is made up of Tadanobu Asano (Raiden), Hiroyuki Sanada (Scorpion), Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero), Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Mehcad Brooks (Jax), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), Josh Lawson (Kano) , Sisi Stringer (Mileena), Chin Han (Shang Tsung) and Elissa Cadwell (Nitara).