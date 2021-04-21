The long-awaited fiction based on the popular video game franchise, Mortal Kombat, arrived in various parts of the world in mid-April and has already received good reviews from the public.

In the case of Peru, you will have to wait until the end of June 2021 to be able to see the tape online through HBO Max, the date on which the service will be available.

However, on the occasion of the premiere of the film on the popular streaming service, the virtual platform shared the first seven minutes of Mortal Kombat totally free.

In the preview, you can see one of the most longed-for moments: the great battle between Bi-Han (Sub-Zero) and Hanzo Hasashi (Scorpion).

What will happen in Mortal kombat, the movie?

In Mortal kombat we will meet the MMA fighter Cole Young, who is unaware of his heritage or why Outworld Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his greatest warrior Sub-Zero, a cryomancer from another world, to pursue him.

Fearing for the safety of your family, Young goes in search of Sonya Blade On the recommendation of Jax, a special forces commander who wears the same strange brand of dragon that he was born with.

He soon finds himself in the temple of Lord Raiden, an ancient god and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole will train with the experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and the rebel mercenary Kano, as he prepares to face the greatest champions on the planet in the so-called Mortal Kombat.