Mortal Kombat, the new adaptation of the violent fighting video game, promises to be faithful to the original material and fans could not be more excited for its premiere on April 23 through HBO Max.

The film, directed by Simon McQuoid, will feature iconic characters who will compete in a tournament that will determine the fate of Earth, so the R rating will shine through to do justice to fatalities and brutalities.

A week before its official release, critics were able to see the film and their impressions alleviated the insecurity of fans who feared for another failed adaptation. However, it would not be enough for someone looking for something more than action and violence.

critics

“If you are a fan of Mortal Kombat, you’ll have a lot of fun as you fill in the gaps with your pre-existing knowledge of the show and simply revel in the violence. But for the average viewer, there will be little reason to worry about the stakes here. Ultimately, that’s what 2021 Mortal Kombat boils down to: a solid video game adaptation full of fanservice for gamers and a decent action movie for everyone else. ” (Mufaddal Fakhruddin, IGN India).

“These are boxers with ninja blood and green berets with robot arms who beat lizards and bat-winged demons to bloody pulp. When they are not fighting, the characters argue and throw pseudo-spiritual idioms until it is time to face off again. Mortal Kombat is not for the discerning palate, but for those who know: Get over here! ” (James Marsh, South China Morning Post).

As a film based on the popular video game, Mortal Kombat brings the game world to the big screen with great care and attention to detail. The characterization and depiction of the beloved fighters is close enough to their game counterparts, with outfits and fighting styles almost identical to the game. The visuals, sound effects, blood, and action are exactly what fans have been looking for since the original 1995 film and beyond. ” (A’bidah Zaid, Geek Culture).

Mortal Kombat doesn’t come without its punches. From pacing issues to a lack of character development and weird editing, it’s not a quick win. However, despite the occasional bumping, the movie keeps kicking and is victorious in the end. Sometimes you just need to watch a movie where one character freezes the blood of another and stabs him with it. ” (Sergio Pereira, Fortress).