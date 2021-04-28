Mortal Kombat, the film directed by Simon McQuoid, adapted the popular video game saga that has gained so much fame since the 90s. Its premiere in HBO Max On April 23, it was loaded with the high expectations of the fans, who could not have asked for a better result.

Thanks to the R rating, the film was able to portray the characters’ violent hand-to-hand fighting. It was undoubtedly one of his great attributes that left action movie fans and the general public speechless. Not for nothing is it one of the most successful launches for the streaming platform.

Its reception was such that Warner would already be in plans to release sequels that take advantage of the potential of the fledgling franchise. Meanwhile, fans are already asking for the casting of their dreams for the sequel. The most talked about is about Gal Gadot as Kitana.

Through social networks, several followers of Mortal Kombat asked that this dream casting become a reality, after Booslogic shared an illustration of the actress as the fighter. Here are some of the requests.

Photo: Twitter capture

Photo: Twitter capture

Photo: Twitter capture

Photo: Twitter capture

Who is Kitana?

As the daughter of Kings Jerrod and Sindel, Kitana is the princess of the mystical kingdom of Edenia. When this was conquered, his father died at the hands of who would become his stepfather from the Outer World, Shao Kahn. The conqueror manipulated her mind to turn her into one of his most ferocious hitmen.