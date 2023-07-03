













The fanart shows us the actress in the typical clothing of the warrior princess of Mortal Kombat. With his blue combat uniform and his always faithful fan to finish off his enemies. We must admit that this image makes us want to see her in the next movie.

Unfortunately this will only remain as part of our imagination. Since the sequel has already announced part of its cast, including Princess Kitana. This character will be played by actress Adeline Rudolph, so Gal Gadot is out of contention.

Source: BossLogic

Even so, there is no doubt that the Wonder Woman actress would have been a very good option. After all, we already saw her dueling with powerful beings and displaying her talents for action.. Though it looks like he’s going to have to get his dose of kicking ass out of the franchise of Mortal Kombat.

What do we know about the next Mortal Kombat movie?

Shortly after the premiere of the film Mortal Kombat it was confirmed that it would have a sequel due to its success. It has already started filming and although its plot is still a mystery, we already know what new characters to expect and the actors behind it.. At the moment it does not have a release date.

Source: Amazon Prime

Shao Khan, Johnny Cage, Kitana, Quan Chi, and Sindel will be among the new characters in the sequel. The role of Johnny Cage will be played by Karl Urban, who has gained a lot of popularity due to his role as Billy Butcher in The Boys. So we might have a big surprise waiting for us in this sequel. Do you want to see it?

