A little less than a month after its official premiere, the film by Mortal Kombat looks pretty promising. With the recent announcement that it will be rated R, fans of the video game franchise are expecting a visceral and bloodthirsty film.

In this regard, the director Simon McQuoid assured that, in fact, the cinematic reboot of Mortal Kombat it will be as violent as expected. So much so that it is even bordering on being objectionable.

In an interview for SFX Magazine, collected by the site Games Radar, McQuoid talked about how far they took action and brutality when making this movie, highlighting how some fatalities will be presented.

‘We wanted to take (blood, violence and fatalities) to the limit‘, he expressed McQuoid, also revealing that we will see scenes like in video games, where someone will take out the heart of their enemy.

Mortal Kombat could almost be censored

The saga of Mortal KombatSince its birth, it has been characterized by the explicit violence that can be seen in video games. The latest installments are becoming more realistic in how the blood, beheadings, dismemberments, and so on are shown.

However, bringing this type of violence to the big screen can be difficult. Especially because of the censorship that may exist on the part of the bodies in charge of classifying films. Thus, McQuoid He always sought to stay within the limits of what is allowed and what is forbidden.

‘Obviously there is a point where the movie becomes incapable of releasing if you take it too far. That would have been an insane return on investment for the studio. From day one we wanted to do this and do it well‘, added the director of Mortal Kombat.

Just knowing that McQuoid sought to respect the essence of this franchise only increases the hype among fans. So we can’t wait to see the final result, when it opens on April 16.

