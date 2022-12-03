Next week the awards known as The Game Awards, and it is well known that interesting games or even unexpected expansions have been announced during them. With this in mind, fans of Mortal Kombat They hope that delivery number 12 will be revealed there, but the very ed boon does not have good news.

In Twitter, Boon confirmed that NetherRealm will not reveal his next game during the awards. In addition, it is still not clear what title it will be, since there has also been talk of injustice 3. So this whole thing is like a coin in the air. Perhaps later there will be an opportunity to publicize the new thing that they have in their hands.

Here is what was said in Twitter:

4 years ago at the Game Awards we managed to pull off a surprise announcement of MK11, which turned out great. Perhaps too great, as many assumed we’d repeat that trick for our next game. Thank you for the anticipation, but we’re not ready to announce the next NRS game yet.🙏 pic.twitter.com/QMXsuEPchR —Ed Boon (@noobde) December 2, 2022

4 years ago at the Game Awards we managed to make a surprise announcement for MK11, which turned out great. Perhaps too good, since many assumed we would repeat that trick for our next game. Thanks for the anticipation, but we’re not quite ready to announce the next NRS game yet. Maybe we know more of the title in E3 2023 either Summer Game Fest.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It’s a bit disheartening that we won’t see anything from the next game, but at least then in 2023 we’re not going to be littered with releases everywhere.