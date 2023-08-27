













According to the current director of NetherRealm Studios, he was thinking of ideas for the third installment of injustice from the second He even has a list of concept plans, which he keeps on his personal PC.

What the co-creator of Mortal Kombat said was ‘the way it works for me at least, I can’t speak for everyone else, is that I always have a notepad file on my computer with ideas like, ‘Oh, we could do this, we could do that”.

To the above Ed Boon added ‘and I started one of Injustice 3 when we were [desarrollando] injustice 2’. So from then on she had clear ideas in his mind.

Fountain: Warner Bros. Games.

injustice 2 It went on sale in May 2017, and player requests for a new installment have not stopped yet.

According to the person in charge of Mortal Kombat 1 ‘There’s always a list of ideas and concepts, and he analyzes this and that. So there absolutely exists a file’.

So why doesn’t the game exist yet? Well, NetherRealm Studios needs the approval of DC Comics and Warner Bros. to start such a project.

From injustice 2 has focused its efforts on Mortal Kombat 11its expansion and DLC, and now turn your attention to the newest installment in the series, which will be released on September 19, 2023.

This game will still have a long support and maybe we will have to wait a bit for it to be thought of. injustice 3.

At least the ideas for this installment of the series are already accumulating and it only remains to be patient until the day it arrives.

With details by ComicBook. Apart from injustice and Mortal Kombat We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

