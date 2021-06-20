Let’s see this gorgeous cosplay of Kitana, beloved character on the roster of Mortal Kombat, played by one of our favorite cosplayers: Panterona, who delights us with a truly sublime work.

Cougar in fact she did not just copy the character, but reinterpreted him, creating a very personal costume, even if in line with that of the original. The result is not only pleasing, but also capable of evoking Kitana’s power, depriving her a little of her brutality.

The details of the fans are also very beautiful, enriching an overall truly successful proposal, as you can verify from the photo below.

In case just one cosplay a day isn’t enough, you can throw yourself at the cosplay of Tifa by alco.loli, on the RBF cosplay that celebrates the return of Breath of the Wild 2, on the Eula cosplay from Shirogane-sama, on the cosplay of 2B by Oichi or on the cosplay of Triss by miss_autumn, so as not to lose good habits.