After the premiere of the film Mortal Kombat (2021), directed by Simon McQuoid, and the subsequent resurgence of the video game and all that it implies, the sequel to the film of one of the game franchises of the most important fights in recent years and the fans could not be happier.

Sequel approved and with a surprise writer

According to Deadline magazine, the production company New Line Cinema already approved a sequel to Mortal Kombat, the same one that is in its first steps of pre-production. The same medium also revealed that Jeremy Slater will be in charge of writing the script for this installment. The aforementioned recently worked as a screenwriter for the Moon Knight series, which will premiere on Disney + in March.

Slater is also known for developing the script for The Exorcist series and the adaptation of The Umbrella Academy for Netflix. He is currently working with James Wan to adapt The Tommyknockers, a novel by Stephen King.

What was Mortal Kombat about?

The film based on the popular video game was one of the surprises of 2021, since the script respected the narrative of the game’s original story and it was decided that the film would work as an opening for a new franchise that has just started with the confirmation of its sequel.

The production we showed how Cole Young (played by British actor Lewis Tan) was recruited by superior forces to serve as Earth’s champion in an interdimensional tournament which has been active for thousands of years. He introduced the main bloodlines and explained why the two houses are at war with each other, but also left some loose ends that will surely be resolved in the future.

This first part basically served to show the origin of the heroes and better understand the intentions of the villains; however, it left a very fertile path to exploit the saga with sequels and spin offs.