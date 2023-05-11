Warner Bros. Games And NetherRealm Studios have released a video teaser on the social channels of the series Mortal Kombat entitled “It Is Almost Time”, hinting at a possible announcement of the next game in the series.

The video shows an analog clock showing the hour 12 and minute 9, but the second hand jumps past 12 at one point: this suggests that the new game will not be Mortal Kombat 12, but will return to number one, calling itself precisely Mortal Kombat.

That wouldn’t be strange, considering that this teaser would therefore arrive two days before the official reveal: it must be said that by anticipating the announcement, there would also be the right time to build a little hype before the June events, dedicated to the gaming world.

Another theory takes the idea that the moving hand jumps 12 by 5 seconds: it could therefore be an indication that the May 12th (5/12) will be the official presentation date.

The latest theory concerns the two stationary hands, which indicate 9 and 12: we could be faced with two possible release dates, i.e. September 12 or December 9, both valid for such a chapter.

Another clue would instead confirm the reboot of the game: the idea of ​​the fans, taking the shattered hourglass of the first teasersis that the game could connect to the events narrated in the Aftermath expansion, which would lead directly to a new era.