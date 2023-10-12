This year has been sad in terms of the loss of important people in the entertainment world, since not long ago it was reported that some actors such as Robbie Coltrane and Michael Gambon have died due to illness. And now, another death is reported of someone who perhaps was not as high-profile as one would expect, but who somehow a handful of video game players knew about at some point.

It was reported that Kenneth Edward Lally has passed away, for those who do not know his work, he participated as a motion capture actor in franchises such as Far Cry, Mortal Kombat, Resident Evil, this with papers that some users will surely recognize. This news was given through networks by Karen Dyerwho is a colleague of the actor and with him they shared credits in some important title.

It’s still so hard to believe. We will miss you and your amazing talent. Gone way too soon.😔 Love you, Ken. Rest well. pic.twitter.com/e2hKeR2ClY — Eva La Dare (@KarenShevaEva) October 10, 2023

It’s still very hard to believe. We will miss you and your incredible talent. He left too soon. We love you, Ken. Rest well. But he is not the only person who has paid tribute to the actor, since also on the official account of Mortal Kombat have recognized his work, this for having given the movement for iconic characters such as Smoke, Shonnok and Goro. It is worth mentioning that Ken He was an actor in every sense of the word, since his first jobs were in plays, and then he moved on to TV and video games. See also The Razer BlackWidow V3 keyboard is on sale at the historic low price via Amazon Italy

The cause of his death has not yet been mentioned, but it is confirmed that he succumbed at the age of 52.

Editor’s note: It is clear that Ken’s most remembered role was that of Wesker in Resident Evil 5, so he will always be alive in some way, as long as these now classic video games are preserved in safe places.