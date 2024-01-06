













That is what she revealed through a series of messages on Twitter, where this writer known for her work with Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman, revealed a meeting she had with Dan DiDio, who from 2010 to 2020 was co-editor in chief of the company.

According to Simone, DiDio invited her to lunch during the San Diego Comic-Con. There she showed him a list of Warner Bros. properties which she could use DC and adapt into comics form.

He asked her to choose the ones she wanted to do and she immediately chose Mortal Kombat. Gail Simone shared that 'the idea would be to bring the characters and mythology to the DCU, as Charleton's characters had done[sic] many years ago'.

Source: WB Games.

Simone is referring to Charlton Comics, acquired by DC Comics in 1983. She noted in a message 'my thought was this… First, MK has a MASSIVE fanbase and takes the characters very seriously'.

That is something completely true with Mortal Kombat and the company behind the series, NetherRealm Studios. This screenwriter thought this would do great things for the franchises involved and she cited a well-known case.

One time at SDCC, Dan DiDio invited me to lunch at a beautiful seafood restaurant on the bay. He had been given a list of properties that WB owned, many of which DC would have had the ability to adapt to comics. It was STUNNING. I had no idea, I don't think Dan knew, either. 1/ https://t.co/b92sgDPYfe — Gail Simone 💙💛 (@GailSimone) January 2, 2024

Gail Simone mentioned the interaction between Mortal Kombat and Injustice. But he thought that the timeline of M.K. It was very confusing at the time, so a comic could consolidate it.

Likewise, that DC Comics would obtain characters that it needed to handle, such as martial artists and gods, with which Marvel was successful. He even floated the idea of ​​an annual tournament between different kingdoms with Black Canary vs. Sonya Blade or Superman vs. Raiden.

Fountain: WB Games.

Simone planned three comics but revealed '[…]The sad ending is that I worked on it for a year and it failed because of simple corporate issues.'. So at least for now the dream is dead.

