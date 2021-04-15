As it happened with Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros decided that their new movie Mortal Kombat premieres in various parts of the world before the United States.

The film, which brings one of the most popular franchises in video games to the cinema once again, will allow fans to see on screen Liu Kang, Sub Zero, Sonya among others.

Mortal kombat release date 2021

Mortal Kombat will hit theaters in the United States on April 23, but its launch will be this April 15, 2021 in countries like Mexico . The film will be available on HBO Max for free for 31 days after its US release.

Mortal Kombat returns to the cinema 26 years later. Photo: Twitter / Warner Bros Mexico

Where to see Mortal kombat 2021 in Mexico?

According to the Milenio de México portal, the film will be screened in the following cinemas: Mexico City (Cinépolis and Cinépolis VIP), Guadalajara (Cinépolis and Cinépolis VIP) and Monterrey (Cinépolis).

Mortal Kombat will premiere this Thursday 15 in Mexico. Photo: Cinepolis

What will happen in Mortal kombat, the movie?

In Mortal kombat we will meet the MMA fighter Cole Young, who is unaware of his heritage or why Outworld Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his greatest warrior Sub-Zero, a cryomancer from another world, to pursue him.

Fearing for the safety of your family, Young goes in search of Sonya Blade On the recommendation of Jax, a special forces commander who wears the same strange brand of dragon that he was born with.

He soon finds himself in the temple of Lord Raiden, an ancient god and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole will train with the experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and the rebel mercenary Kano, as he prepares to face the greatest champions on the planet in the so-called Mortal Kombat.