As it happened with Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. decided that its Mortal Kombat 2021 movie will be released in various parts of the world before the United States.

The film, which brings one of the most popular franchises in video games to the cinema once again, will allow fans to see on screen again Liu Kang, Sub Zero, Sonya among others.

After the premiere, fans wonder if Mortal Kombat 2021 has post-credits scenes or not. If you are one of those who have already seen the movie, you will know that this resource was not used on the tape Directed by Simon McQuoid. At the moment, Warner Bros has not announced if the film will have a sequel or will be the beginning of a new cinematic universe.

What is Mortal kombat 2021 about?

In Mortal kombat we will meet the MMA fighter Cole Young, who is unaware of his heritage or why Outworld Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his greatest warrior Sub-Zero, a cryomancer from another world, to pursue him.

Fearing for the safety of your family, Young goes in search of Sonya Blade On the recommendation of Jax, a special forces commander who wears the same strange brand of dragon that he was born with.

He soon finds himself in the temple of Lord Raiden, an ancient god and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole will train with the experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and the rebel mercenary Kano, as he prepares to face the greatest champions on the planet in the so-called Mortal Kombat.