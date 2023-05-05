The movie of Mortal Kombat 2 progresses in its production and the cast may soon have theirs Johnny Cagewhich according to some rumors would be none other than Carl Urbanactor who recently returned to the screens for the series The Boys.

According to reports from The Wrap magazine, based on rumors, Urban appears to be “in the final stages of the negotiations” to play the iconic fighter in Mortal Kombat 2, a true historical mainstay for the series.

Cage is an actor who made his career in Hollywood with action films, but he is still a great martial arts expert and the Mortal Kombat tournament is his chance to prove his worth. It is one of the first characters of the series, present in the roster since the first chapter dated 1992.

Already at the end of the previous film, a teaser scene seemed to indicate the return of Johnny Cage for the next film, and this seems to be happening. Director Simon McQuoid, who previously helmed 2021’s Mortal Kombat, is expected to reprise his role for Mortal Kombat 2 as well, and filming is expected to begin next month.

On the video game front, however, we had a possible first teaser trailer for Mortal Kombat 12 within a NetherRealms celebratory video.