Mortal Kombat for years it has been one of the institutions of the fighting game genre, but also of the panorama in general. The franchise did not take long to land in other media as well, clearly including cinema. During last April, in the middle of the pandemic, a new film dedicated to it was released, simultaneously in theaters and on HBO. Having arrived today, we have confirmation that Mortal Kombat 2 will be done, and none other than Jeremy Slater, the pen at the head of the Disney + series, has been hired to write Moon Knight which has recently received a release date.

This assumption therefore reveals that the preparatory work is progressing, and that despite a lot of good feedback for the first film, with Mortal Kombat 2 you want to raise the quality bar even more. We told you about the first movie in our review, and we underlined how the fanservice is a cross and a delight of this market. Of course also Mortal Kombat it is not exempt from this discourse, and dosing it in the right parts, without forcing, could be one of the winning moves.

The questions are instead about the narrative direction on which the production will want to aim, whether to involve new characters that have appeared in video games and not in the film, to create totally new ones, or both as happened in the first film.

While waiting for more information regarding Mortal Kombat 2, we invite you to retrieve the first film and tell us what you think in the comments.

The film saw directing Simon McQuoid, and was distributed in our country by Warner Bros. Italy, which recommended – on closer inspection – its viewing to an audience over the age of thirteen. The cast features Lewis Tan as Cole Yang, Sonya Blade played by Jessica McNamee, e Kano portrayed by Josh Lawson.