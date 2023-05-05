When we talk about Mortal Kombat we can be sure we are referring to one of the most successful franchises in the gaming world. With its bloody fights and tremendously charismatic characters, the famous fighting game of NetherRealm Studios it has always had a high cinematic potential and in the 90s it also had the opportunity to demonstrate it to us with a film adaptation which, although it cannot be defined as a masterpiece, is still today a cult of cinematography inspired by the world of video games.

A strange lack of the first film adaptation of the game, however, was the absence of one of the characters of Mortal Kombat perhaps more suited to appear on the big screen, in fact, in the film you don’t even see the shadow of the eccentric Hollywood actor Johnny Cage. Today, about thirty years after the release of the Mortal Kombat film, work has apparently begun on the production of a sequel and this time it seems that the iconic character cannot be missing at all.

But which actor could be suitable to play the role of the eccentric Johnny Cage? At the moment no one has been officially chosen but it seems that Carl Urbanactor who appeared in The Boys And Star Trek, is close to signing a contract for the part. Movie adaptations of video games have been enjoying a lot of success lately and we can’t wait to see what this new Mortal Kombat movie will show us.