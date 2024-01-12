













Mortal Kombat 2: film director gives us the first look at Jade in the film | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









Through social networks the director of Mortal Kombat 2, Todd Garner, shared the first look at the fighter, Jade. Although it is only a close-up of actress Tati Gabrielle's face in the role, it is one of the first official images we have from the filming.

Throughout these months the director shared different scenarios and objects that we will see in the film. Among them Kitana's sharp fan and Shao Khan's powerful hammer. However, Jade's image is the first about one of the new characters that will arrive.

So far Mortal Kombat 2 It does not have a release date, as it is currently filming. With this in mind, we could expect its premiere to arrive in early 2025. As time progresses we will probably have more glimpses like this.

What do we know about Mortal Kombat 2?

Mortal Kombat 2 It already has several details even though not much has been seen of it. Its plot will finally focus on the tournament that gives its name to the franchise, Well, the first installment only dealt with the recruitment of fighters. Among them an original character who turns out to be a distant relative of Scorpion.

Source: Warner Bros.

The film will introduce us to much-loved video game characters who did not play a leading role in the first one. Among them Jade, Kitana, Shao Khan and Johnny Cage. The latter will be played by Karl Urban, well known for his role as Billy Butcher in The Boys. Are you excited about this sequel?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about movies and other topics.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)