Having flung open the doors for sign-ups at the end of May, developer NetherRealm has now shared dates for Mortal Kombat 1’s online stress test, confirming it’ll be available to select registered players on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S starting Friday, 23rd June.

More specifically, Mortal Kombat 1’s online stress test – which NetherRealm says is designed to “deliberately stress our online infrastructure and identify potential issues” ahead of launch – will run from Friday, 23rd June at 4pm BST/8am PDT through Monday, 26th June at the same time.

The test is open to Xbox Series X/S and PS5 players in North America, Latin America, Brazil, and Europe, but places are limited. Participants will be chosen at random from those who’ve registered on the Warner Bros. website, and registration is still open if you want to get involved.

Mortal Kombat 1 official announcement trailer.

Warner Bros. isn’t giving much away about the features Mortal Kombat 1’s stress test will include, but we do know it’ll support 1 vs. 1 online multiplayer, as well as a limited single-player Klassic Towers mode against AI opponents.

The Mortal Kombat 1 stress test FAQ features full instructions on how selected participants can redeem their digital codes, which will be sent in an email next Wednesday, 21st June.

Following its online stress test, Mortal Kombat 1 – a reboot of sorts, set in a “reborn” universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang – will hold a beta test in August, and the full game launches for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Switch on 19th September.