Anthony Starr – the voice behind The Boys’ Homelander – has confirmed he will not be reprising his role in Mortal Kombat 1.

Confirmation came via Starr’s own Instagram account, in which he responded to questions from fans about whether or not he was voicing the character with a succinct: “nope”.



Mortal Kombat 1 trailer.

It’s left fans wondering how NetherRealm will implement Homelander, and who will be the voice behind the character when he joins as a guest fighter next year.

“My disappointment is immeasurable, and my day is ruined,” regretted one unhappy fan in a comment that has been upvoted hundreds of times.

“Not to be dramatic, but this is the most devastating one-word answer in human history,” added another.



The news is particularly surprising given the same premium DLC pack that contains Homelander also contains Omni-Man, and NetherRealm has confirmed that JK Simmons would be lending his voice to that character.

Warner Bros. recently attempted to tackle angry Mortal Kombat 1 players with two ‘free’ Fatalities following an outcry caused by the decision to introduce a $10 USD Fatality animation to the game’s already heavily-criticized premium store.

As Matt explained for us at the time, despite being sold as a full-price title costing £59.99/$69.99 USD, the latest entry in developer NetherRealm’s long-running fighting series features a rotational in-game shop selling store-exclusive cosmetics – including costumes and gear – only available to purchase with real-world money (in contrast, Mortal Kombat 11 also enabled players to buy cosmetics, but these could largely also be earned by completing in-game activities).

It follows further community ire after Mortal Kombat 1 players hit back at a Halloween-themed DLC fatality that had a horrifying price tag: $10.