Mortal Kombat 1 includes audio descriptive fatalities.

This accessibility feature is exactly as it sounds – it will allow players to hear what is happening on screen thanks to audio description. This will, of course, be a game changer for blind or partially sighted players.

GamesHub managing editor Edmond Tran shared a video showing this feature in action over on X (formerly Twitter).

Mortal Kombat 1 – Official Rulers of Outworld Trailer.

Tran’s video showed Li Mei shoving her hand into her opponent’s abdominal area, and then, in true Mortal Kombat fashion, ripping out their intestines. Li Mei then ignited the guts before kicking off their victim’s head and watching the rest of the chaos play out (thanks, IGN).

As all of this was happening on screen, the audio description feature detailed exactly what was going on, and it was really effectively done. You can see how it looks in the tweet (or is it an X, now?) below.

“The spark explodes their severed head like a bloody firework,” the description explained.

Tran shared footage of more fatalities with this feature in use over on TikTok. Here we hear all about Sub-Zero’s ice boomerang slicing and telling his rivals of him, and Kitana’s body-shredding fans. You can check them out here.

We will be sure to hear more about NetherRealm’s upcoming fighter soon, with the game set to release for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on 19th September.

Meanwhile, at yesterday’s Gamescom Opening Night Live, a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 confirmed the return of Sindel, General Shao, Motaro, and Shujinko.

As is to be expected with any Mortal Kombat reveal, there was plenty of blood and gore, including a rather volatile ponytail. You can check it out in the video above, although perhaps don’t do this while eating your lunch.