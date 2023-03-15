Mortal Kombat 12 will include maybe Ellie from The Last of Us? The answer is no and the reason given by Ed Boon – co-creator of the game – is that he would never want to see the girl suffer a fatality.

The information was shared via Twitterwhere Boon replied to a user requesting Ellie be included in Mortal Kombat 12. Boon then wrote: “NO. I don’t want to see Fatality on her. I mean…Mortal Kombat 12? What are you about speaking?”.

Recall that the existence of Mortal Kombat 12 has not been fully confirmed: the game was mentioned at a shareholder conference, but it has not really been presented to the public. This is obviously a classic open secret, but technically Boon should avoid talking about it. The creator takes it lightly though and jokes about it in the tweet.

The whole speech was born out of a previous tweet from Boon, in which he explains that he agrees with the decisions made by Joel in season finale of The Last of Us. In her mind, therefore, it is possible that she pictured a young Ellie, as she appears in the series and in the first game.

In Part 2however, Ellie is 19 years old and in general a more adult look: do you think that in this version she would be a good character for Mortal Kombat, or would she not be suitable?

Talking about Ellie’s makeover and how that will be handled in the TV series, Druckmann teased whether season 2 of the TV series will sideline Bella Ramsey.