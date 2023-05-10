A new teaser from NetherRealm Studios seems to indicate the upcoming arrival of theannouncement Of Mortal Kombat 12 or of what will be the new chapter of the series, which according to the message could also concern a reboot.

The official Mortal Kombat Twitter account has indeed posted what appears to be a teasers: “It’s almost time,” reads the message, with the Mortal Kombat hashtag and a short video showing a clock face with the second hand advancing.

Precisely this short film could indicate the fact that the new chapter of the series is a reboot: looking closely, in fact, the second hand makes a strange leap, passing directly from number 11 to 1thus suggesting that after Mortal Kombat 11 a classic Mortal Kombat 12 is not expected but a sort of relaunch of the first chapter.

However, these are only guesses, so we are waiting for official information at this point, which should not be long in coming. Indeed, the conclusion of the eleventh chapter suggested a possibility reset total of the story, which would fit into the theory of a reboot as the next chapter, instead of a Mortal Kombat 12 in linear succession.

This teaser also suggests the possibility that the new Mortal Kombat could be announced at the alleged PlayStation Showcase, considering that this is expected towards the end of May. The game had also been announced by a sort of teaser in a celebratory video of the series, published by NetherRealm in recent days.