Mortal Kombat 12 was one of the most anticipated protagonists of the Summer Game Fest 2023, and has not betrayed the expectations of the fans. In fact, during the event, a trailer was shown showing some frenetic and exciting game sequences, which show innovative mechanics compared to the past of fighting games.

The latest installment in the series Warner Bros. in fact, it will present a new function that will allow users to take advantage of the collaboration between the chosen characters, enhancing the moves of each of them by uniting them in fights that will place the player’s imagination and skill at the center of the gameplay Mortal Kombat 12.

The trailer, which also showed a good technical sector, ended with what all fans hoped to see: the release date. Mortal Kombat 12 will arrive in the homes of gamers on September 19, an incredibly close date, especially considering the fact that the title was announced very recently.