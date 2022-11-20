Mortal Kombat 12 or Injustice 3? One of the two will be the next game from NetherRealm Studios: revealed Ed Boon, chief creative officer of the development team as well as co-creator of the two franchises, responding to a user on Twitter.

Rumors circulated last year that Mortal Kombat 12 will take priority over Injustice 3 due to team uncertainties, but the situation at home Warner Bros. it would seem to have settled down in some way and therefore the studio might not find itself in a precarious position, which would lead it to favor the more famous brand of the two.

Without adding details on the two projects, Ed Boon basically confirmed that with his answer both games are in development and that therefore the decision on which of the two to launch first will depend on factors other than the pure and simple production aspect.

Who knows, maybe we will see the announcement of Mortal Kombat 12 and/or Injustice 3 during The Game Awards 2022 on December 8th? It would certainly be an eventuality that fans of both series would welcome with enthusiasm.