Mortal Kombat 12 is not ready for theannouncement: the creative director of NetherRealm Studios revealed on Twitter, Ed Boon, in answering the questions of one of his followers.

Considering that Mortal Kombat 11 has sold 12 million copies, it is entirely reasonable to expect a new chapter for the series, but apparently the timing was not compatible with a reveal during the The Game Awards 2021.

“I really appreciate the enthusiasm you are expressing towards our next game and I wish we were ready to announce it, but we are not yet,” wrote Boon. “There are a lot more variables at play than we can talk about.”

Perhaps the creative director is referring to the rumors regarding the alternation between Injustice 3 and Mortal Kombat 12 due to the uncertainties of the team that followed the sale of Warner Bros. Games, but obviously we cannot say for sure.

Certainly carrying out a project and then putting it aside by channeling all the resources on another franchise could have upset the plans of the team, which at that point found itself without an announcement ready for the event organized by Geoff Keighley.