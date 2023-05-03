This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Mortal Kombat franchise, the one that has been bringing the bloodiest confrontations in the history of video games and which currently has eleven official installments to its credit. However, fans are eager for more games, and their prayers may have finally been answered.

Yesterday a new video was released to celebrate the anniversary of the saga, with people who have worked on many of the deliveries and it clearly stands out ed boon, who constantly has contact with fans. Right at the end of said video, you can see a fragment in which a grain of sand falls, which explodes, which has sparked speculation from fans.

It is mentioned that it would be the hourglass of the character kronika, the same that was important in the history of the most recent video game, so that explosion may represent a reset for the fighting franchise. For now neither Warner and neither NetherRealm Studios They have confirmed something. However, it may be that in the not too distant future the first trailer will be in shape.

It is worth mentioning that in summer there will be special video game events, thus highlighting the Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcaseso they are the perfect settings to publicize the new installment that fans have been waiting for years.

editor’s note: It is logical that the game should be shown yes or yes, since a few weeks ago its existence was leaked through an intercepted business call. So, it’s just a matter of waiting for the first trailer that already shows us the logo.