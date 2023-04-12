













Mortal Kombat 12 could receive its first trailer this week | EarthGamer

The information comes from a professional player of Mortal Kombat 11 called Sonic Fox. In a tweet, he assured that he was expecting the first trailer for the long-awaited sequel this week. As a result of this, the fans began to wait and look for more clues.

When Warner Bros. revealed the existence of this title, they mentioned that it would come out this 2023. Although there is still more than half a year left, it would already be the perfect time to receive a first preview. Unless NetherRealm expected a situation where they released the game right after its reveal trailer.

The social networks of Mortal Kombat and its creator Ed Boon have been very quiet in recent days. Even Boon limited himself to doing a survey on shaolin monks, one of the most beloved installments of the franchise. Do you really think they are preparing a surprise this week?

What more news can we expect from Mortal Kombat?

Although Mortal Kombat 12 is what fans are most excited about, there are other NetherRealm projects. Also in this 2023 we will receive a new franchise title known as Onslaught. It should be noted that this will be exclusive to mobile devices.

Source: Netherealm Studios

In the field of cinema, a sequel to his 2021 film is already in development. At the moment it is only known that the director of the original will return. As for the plot, there is not much information either, but they announced that Johnny Cage will appear. Are you fans of this franchise? Are you excited about these projects?

