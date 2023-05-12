













This information was reported by Windows Central. In addition to revealing Peamaker and Homelander as guests, they gave more information about the next installment. To begin with, it will be known as Mortal Kombat 1 and they added that their revelation will come very soon.

The Homelander and Peacemaker characters would be part of their first DLC pack for the title. They will apparently continue the tradition of their predecessors of adding fighters in groups. So there is a possibility that we will have a few more guests.

Finally, they said that the title of Mortal Kombat 1 alludes to the fact that this will be a reboot of the franchise. According to his information, his first official trailer could arrive within a couple of weeks. Perhaps everything will be confirmed there and we will learn more about his guest characters. Who else would you like to see in this bloody franchise?

What do we know about the next Mortal Kombat?

A new installment of Mortal Kombat is already a reality, despite the fact that little has been shared about it. In fact, after months of speculation, the next entry in the franchise has been officially revealed by Warner Bros.. However, this reveal was merely for mention and no trailer was shown. Although they assured that it will be launched this year.

Source: Ed Bon

In recent days, Ed Boon, its creator, shared a small video referring to the fact that he will soon have an announcement. In this one you can see a clock with hands, where when the second hand advances, the number 12 is skipped to go directly to 1. So the rumors seem to have some truth. Are you one of those who are already waiting for this new entry?

