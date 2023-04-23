There is a possibility that Mortal Kombat 12 may be announced in the next Playstation Showcasewith the idea that emerges simply by putting together various rumors that have come out in the latter period on both subjects, which could both take place in the month of May 2023.

There has been talk of a probable next presentation of Mortal Kombat 12 for a while, with also the head of the series, Ed Boon, to sow clues and references to the game for some time now through social networks. A few days ago it was then the turn of the usually well-informed Jez Corden, journalist of Windows Central, who reported that the presentation of the game could take place in the month of May 2023.

Couple this with the fact that the PlayStation Showcase appears to be slated for the same month, it’s easy to see how the Sony event could provide an ideal stage for the game to be announced, although obviously this is a series of guesses lined up .

As for the PlayStation Showcase, according to journalist/insider Jeff Grubb of VentureBeat this could take place in the month of May, or in any case before the start of the Summer Game Fest in June. Notably, it should happen before the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase scheduled for June 11, 2023.

There coincidence some presentations could suggest a special participation of Mortal Kombat 12 during the big presentation event dedicated to PS5 which could take place next month, even if the game will hardly be an exclusive.