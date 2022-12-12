It is known that these moments the company NetherRealm is working on some project that would involve either another installment of injusticealthough fans are more inclined to one twelfth of Mortal Kombat. And now the main person in charge of the saga, ed boonhas given clues to followers about which people will return and which ones are left out.

When asked if these avatars will be in the game: Motaro, Cassie, Striker, Tanya and Tremor, Boon responded with a “stay tuned” or some variant. It is not affirming or denying anything, but it is a more elaborate response compared to other occasions. And that is when she asked if she could bring back Tanya for the next game, Boon He said “yes, we can”, something that would be more direct.

With such direct answers regarding Mortal Kombat 12, It is obvious that it would be the next game to appear, given that when talking about injustice 3, ed boon it has been much sharper. For what would be a matter of time before they show us the first video of the game, many thought that something was going to happen in The Game Awards but in the end no.

For now, we must be attentive to the networks of Warner Bros, NetherRealm and above all, those of Ed Bon.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: We’re no doubt close to the first look at the next fighting installment being revealed, though perhaps we could wait until E3. We’ll see if one of these days they announce it out of nowhere.