After so many allusions finally comes what appears to be a first teaser actual of Mortal Kombat 12even if absolutely nothing is seen of the game yet, inside a celebratory video published by NetherRealm Studios.

On the occasion of 30 years of the Mortal Kombat seriesthe team has published a tweet containing a celebratory video for the fighting game in question: within the video there are various comments from the developers, thanks and assorted celebrations, but towards the minute 1:48 something also starts other.

It is not easy to interpret, but the short video sequence seems to be a first teaser of Mortal Kombat 12, even if it is not clear what it refers to. The fact that the video starts right after that Ed Boonhead of the series, says “and we’re not done yet”, speaking precisely of Mortal Kombat and its 30 years of activity, it really seems to be referring to a new chapter.

The sequence appears to show some kind of magnification of a grain of salt, or sand, trickling down from what could be an hourglass. The crystal explodes, releasing a kind of miniature big bang, and that’s it. We just have to wait for more information on this.

On the other hand, an official presentation of Mortal Kombat 12 was expected in the next period, with some rumors that they would like it within the PlayStation Showcase expected between May and June (according to rumors).