It seems that Mortal Kombat 11 has generated over $500 million in profits. Or at least this is what Matt Welsh, former Global Brand Manager of Warner Bros. Entertainment, says on his LinkedIn profile.

This detail was noticed by a user on Twitter and reported on the pages of Insider Gaming. In addition to coming from an authoritative source, this figure is entirely plausible also considering the impressive sales figures of the game: Mortal Kombat 11 has in fact exceeded 12 million copies in July 2021 and 15 million copies as of July 2022. In fact, it is the “fastest selling” game in the series, according to official data.

Furthermore, it is also one of the three best-selling fighting games of all time, after Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (over 30 million copies) and Street Fighter II (15.5 million copies), which however may have been surpassed with copies of Mortal Kombat 11 purchased from July last year to today.

Meanwhile fans are waiting Mortal Kombat 12the next chapter of the series scheduled during the course of 2023, according to what was revealed by Warner Bros. Games in the last meeting with shareholders.