Sony starts in fourth in this 2022, with a selection of 6 games that are added to the PlayStation Now library. Game-eating wolf, what genre do you want? We have it! Beat ’em up, RPG, platform, roguelike and sandbox: there really is something for everyone.

The boarding of Final Fantasy continues for the fifth consecutive month, with Final Fantasy XII: Zodiac Age which brings fans into the world of Ivalice to fight alongside Princess Ashe and the coolest aero-pirates ever: Balthier and Fran. At this point we wonder where the series will stop on PS Now… will we get to the 15th?

For those who love aero-ships, but prefer to fly a little higher, it arrives instead Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition. This space sandbox will test players’ engineering and management skills, leading a space expedition whose only limit is their skills.

Also in the wake of the sandboxes there is also Unturned, an open world that focuses heavily on the co-op experience. Surviving a zombie apocalypse is not easy, but maybe with the help of 24 friends there is a chance, right? Otherwise, if you have no friends, you can team up with yourself from the past! This however in Super Time Force Ultra, an action-packed platformer that lets you control the passage of time.

They close the offer Fury Unleashed, ingenious roguelike that will put you in the shoes of a cartoon character determined to find out why its author has lost faith in him, and Mortal Kombat 11… latest installment of the legendary fighting game series.

All new titles will arrive on PS Now tomorrow 4th January.