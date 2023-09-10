Modern games are increasingly demanding and the next fighting game from NetherRealm Studios proves it once again. Through the Xbox website and the report of a user on X, we have the opportunity to see that Mortal Kombat 1 will weigh around 140 GB at launch on Xbox Series
According to some reports, the Xbox Series S version weighs just over 100 GB. This is a notable difference, but it’s possible that the Xbox Series
Obviously this is the current weight, it is possible that through future updates the size of the game will be optimized or, more likely, increased through new DLC and updates.
Mortal Kombat 1, the latest characters announced
We’ve also recently seen the announcement of new characters for Mortal Kombat 1. We know, for example, that a couple of famous actors have lent their likenesses to some of the fighters.
Precisely we are talking about Megan Fox, who lent her voice and face to the creation of the vampiric Nitara. Furthermore, we know that Jean-Claude Van Damme will also be present in the game, even if in this case it is not an independent character but “only” a skin that can be applied to Johnny Cage.
We remind you that Mortal Kombat 1 will be available from September 19 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Early access for those who own the special edition is set for September 14, 2023.
