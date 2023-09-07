Mortal Kombat 1 will soon grant early access and slowly more and more information is disseminated by NetherRealm. Just yesterday a new trailer enriched the data shown so far of the game by showing us a historical character of the series who finally returns after 17 years away from the spotlight. Let’s talk about Nitarathe vampiric femme fatale who first appeared in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance and disappeared after Mortal Kombat: Armageddon.

The new fighter is shown in a fantastic animated trailer in which she will attack from above, thanks to her wings, two “defenseless” Smoke And Sub Zero intent on climbing a mountain. The great news that accompanies this trailer is not however the only announcement by Nitara, the video is in fact accompanied by a mini interview with Megan Fox, who gave the voice to the new character.

It’s no surprise the actress’s presence in the cast of voice actors, a rumor about her and Travis Scott in Mortal Kombat 1 it had actually been running on the web for a while. However, Megan Fox’s revealed passion for the violent fighting game is surprising, it seems that the actress has always been a big fan of Mortal Kombat and that the character of Nitara particularly fascinated her at the time when, as a young girl, she played the old titles in the series.