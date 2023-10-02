













The one who ruled out this possibility was Boon himself in a subsequent message on this same social network. It seems like this is another situation where players take something for granted too soon.

What Ed Boon said on Twitter was ‘Omni-Man gameplay trailer won’t be at New York Comic Con’. So it is something that is not going to change. But why did some think it would be there?

Well simply because NYCC 2023 is one of the great comic conventions in the United States. And in the case of this character it comes precisely from one of them, from Invincible. But there is still another candidate.

Fountain: Amazon Prime Video.

If there is no trailer for Omni-Man gameplay Mortal Kombat 1, how about one from Homelander or Peacemaker? Both are another pair of characters from the world of comics, and like the aforementioned have reached other media.

Ed Boon’s first message suggested that something related to the game will be at New York Comic Con, he just didn’t say what it would be. In that sense, it is best to wait for an official announcement in this regard.

Omni-Man is one of the characters that will arrive as downloadable content or DLC to Mortal Kombat 1. That’s as part of the Kombat Pack and the others are Quan Chi, Peacemaker, Ermac, Homelander and Takahashi Takeda.

Fountain: WB Games.

This package will still have Kameo Fighters, such as Tremor, Mavado, Johnny Cage, Ferra and Khameleon. Regarding New York Comic Con 2023 it takes place from October 12 to 15 and there will be a lot of new news.

Apart from Mortal Kombat 1 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

