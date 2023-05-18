Through the FAQ published on the official website of Mortal Kombat 1the developers of NetherRealm have confirmed that the game will have the Netcode rollbackwhich will surely make many fighting game players happy.

For those who missed the latest news, today Warner Bros. Games officially announced Mortal Kombat 1, a sort of reboot of the series arriving on September 19th on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

For the occasion, the official website was also opened, where we learn about the presence of the Rollback Netcode. For the uninitiated, it is a system that dramatically reduces latency which usually occurs in online matches, thus significantly improving the multiplayer experience in fighting games.

Over time it has become a practically essential feature for the genre and in fact will also be present in Tekken 8 and Street Fighter 6. Not only that, even many games that did not support it over time have started adding it to keep up with the competition and satisfy the community wishes, such as Dragon Ball FighterZ and Gulty Gear Xrd.

In short, the fact that it has also been confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1 is not surprising, but in any case it is still excellent news for fans of the series.