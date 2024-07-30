Ed Boon, historical producer of the series, declared that Mortal Kombat 1 will be supported for years and that we are therefore still in the initial stages of a strategy that aims to enrich the fighting game with lots of new content.

“We had Mortal Kombat 11, Aftermath and then the Ultimate edition, right? So yeah, we want to continue adding characters and storiesjust like we’re doing with our games now,” Boon said during San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

“We were pretty sure that the launch of Mortal Kombat 1 would be followed by years of updatesand now we have entered Year 2.” In short, the road to the new chapter of the saga is still long and yet to be written.