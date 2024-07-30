Ed Boon, historical producer of the series, declared that Mortal Kombat 1 will be supported for years and that we are therefore still in the initial stages of a strategy that aims to enrich the fighting game with lots of new content.
“We had Mortal Kombat 11, Aftermath and then the Ultimate edition, right? So yeah, we want to continue adding characters and storiesjust like we’re doing with our games now,” Boon said during San Diego Comic-Con 2024.
“We were pretty sure that the launch of Mortal Kombat 1 would be followed by years of updatesand now we have entered Year 2.” In short, the road to the new chapter of the saga is still long and yet to be written.
Season 7 is coming for Invasions mode
Speaking of updates, Mortal Kombat 1’s Invasions mode has seen Season 7 launchespresented with the trailer you can see below, which this time will have the evil Shang Tsung as the protagonist.
Not by chance entitled “Season of the Soul Eater“, the new season will continue until September 24 and will allow you to face new enemies in the Invasions mode, obtaining new and exciting rewards.
As you surely know, Mortal Kombat 1’s Invasions mode is presented as a kind of tabletop role-playing game which includes elements previously seen in the Krypt, the Towers of Time and the Konquest mode.
A feature that added body and substance to the experience, and which certainly contributed to Mortal Kombat 1 selling over three million copies at launch.
