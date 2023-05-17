After leaks and rumors, the announcement has arrived official from NetherRealm Studios: Mortal Kombat 1 will be presented tomorrowMay 18, with a trailer which we will be able to see starting at 15.00, Italian time.

The teaser published by the development team, which you can see below, leaves very little doubt by now: the hand on 1 seems to confirm the reboot of the original chapterand in general the reveal legitimizes the revelations made a few hours ago by a well-known leaker on Mortal Kombat 1.

The rumors about the game have been chasing each other for a long time: exactly four years have passed since the launch of Mortal Kombat 11 and one was wondering when the studio directed by Ed Boon would finally announce a new chapter.

After that various rumors began to emerge that it will be a reboot of the original MK, and at this point the curiosity is really great: tomorrow at 15.00 we’ll find out how things really are.