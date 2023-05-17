Mortal Kombat 1 will be presented TomorrowMay 18, with a trailer in CGI: the well-known leaker The Snitch reported it, who had recently retired a bit from the scene but in this case wanted to respond to a tweet from Ed Boon, historical producer of the series.

As you will remember, a few hours ago Boon posted a tweet in which he said that this week would be interesting, and it was precisely to that message that The Snitch replied, keeping the same style and simply writing two words: “tomorrow” and “cgi” .

The original story follows.

We don’t quite know how to take the outputs of Ed Boon on Twitterat this point: the head of NetherRealm Studios is always very active on that front and doesn’t disdain trolls, but when he talks about something “funny” for this week it’s hard not to think of a possible one presentation Of Mortal Kombat 1.

On the other hand, we already know that the time is ripe: NetherRealm has already released a mysterious teaser on the new chapter of the series and the rumors are multiplying, according to which an official announcement with presentation would be close, perhaps within of the rumored PlayStation Showcase which could take place next week.

As you can see above, Ed Boon’s message is very simple: “This week is going to be fun”, with a strong insistence on “this week” written in all caps and positioned vertically, for greater visibility.

It is clear that the message wants to suggest some event or announcement scheduled for this week, and it is just as simple to connect it to the presentation of Mortal Kombat 1 or Mortal Kombat 12, as the new chapter of the series will be called, which seems to be a reboot general.

The reference to the week could also also include part of next week, if we are talking about 7 days from today, therefore it would still coincide with the idea that for next week there could be an announcement within the PlayStation Showcase, although it is only of assumptions.

In short, we remain particularly wary of possible news regarding Mortal Kombat, even after the rumors about possible additional guest characters, but we also take into consideration the desire to joke that often distinguishes Ed Boon with his public outings.